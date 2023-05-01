Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582,373.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,187,081 shares of company stock valued at $154,519,131 over the last 90 days. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.