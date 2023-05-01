Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

