Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.92 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

