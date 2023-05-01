Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $87,464.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,745 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

