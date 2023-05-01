Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,974 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of OXY opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

