Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

