Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 901.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.