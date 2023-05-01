Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.78. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

