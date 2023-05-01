Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,111 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 179.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 42.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 538,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

Popular stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.