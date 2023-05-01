Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,010 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $632.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

