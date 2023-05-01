Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,788 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ingevity by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

