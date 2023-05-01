Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,850 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.50 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.