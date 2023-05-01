Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,839 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

