Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

CVCO opened at $300.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.07 and its 200-day moving average is $257.30. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

