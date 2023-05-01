Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

