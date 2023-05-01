Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.