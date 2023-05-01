LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 13.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

