LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LTC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LTC Properties by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

