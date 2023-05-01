Lucid Group (LCID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

