Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

