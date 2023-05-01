Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Shares of LBC opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.82.
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
