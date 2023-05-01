Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $312.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -20.28 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

