Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNSEF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
