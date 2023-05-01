Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY23 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVI stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

