MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

