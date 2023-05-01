Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Matson Stock Performance
MATX opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.
Matson Profile
Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.
