MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,389.0 days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Price Performance

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. The company also engages in rental and sale of welfare equipment; and provision of asset management services. It operates through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.