Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

May 1st, 2023

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Ondas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Ondas Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Ondas has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other Ondas news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

