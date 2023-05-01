Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $214.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.88.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

