Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

MPW stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

