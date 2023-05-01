Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,974,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 5,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.9 days.

Meituan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPNGF stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

