Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS MODVF opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

Featured Stories

