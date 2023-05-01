Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,537,000 after buying an additional 173,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

