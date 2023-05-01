Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 694,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,930 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 263,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

