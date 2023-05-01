Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $251.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

