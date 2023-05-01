Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.