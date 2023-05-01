Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

