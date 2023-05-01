Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

