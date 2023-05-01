Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $287.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $238.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

