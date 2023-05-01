Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,849.8 days.

Metro Price Performance

MTRAF opened at $56.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

