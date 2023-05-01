Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,491.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,494.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

