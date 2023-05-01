Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

