Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 441,341 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $881,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

