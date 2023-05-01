Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 92,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

