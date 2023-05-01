Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,652,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 9,111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 822.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVGF shares. Citigroup raised Mirvac Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA cut Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRVGF opened at $1.30 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

