Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITPF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.