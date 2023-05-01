Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITPF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mithra Pharmaceuticals (MITPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.