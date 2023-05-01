Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,047.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.