Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,047.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

