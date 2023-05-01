MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.