Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Update

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Stories

