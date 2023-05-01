Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

MOH opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.