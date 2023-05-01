Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
MOH opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
